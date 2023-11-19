Ballygarvan therapist recognised at awards

A BALLYGARVAN woman's work in providing priceless support has been recognsied with a special award by the Irish Assocation for Counsellling and Psychotherapy (IACP).

Marie O’Mahony was honoured with the Southern Regional Award at the IACP 8th Annual Conference over the weekend. The award celebrates outstanding contributions to the profession in their local community and region.

'I am very grateful to the Southern Regional Committee for nominating me for this award,' said Marie.

'It is a privilege to work here in Cork as a counsellor, psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher with Cork ARC Cancer Support House; LINC, advocating for lesbian and bisexual women in Ireland; the CRANN Centre; and Mahon Family Resource Centre. It was an honour to volunteer with the IACP SRC and be a part of the valuable and rewarding work carried out by them. It has proved to be the source of many wonderful friendships over the years. Thank you to all on the committee and to the IACP staff for all their support.'

The annual awards ceremony was held at the IACP’s 8th annual conference on October 21st at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire.