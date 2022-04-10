Ballydehob musicians on track after featuring on ITV’s Holding

FRENCH/Ballydehob duo Les SalAmandas are delighted to have their first and second singles Now Is The Time and Mouldy feature in an episode of the adaption of Graham Norton’s best-selling novel Holding.

Directed by Kathy Burke, written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan, the ITV series was shot only over the road from where Les SalAmandas resided last summer.

It’s currently being shown on Monday nights on ITV and is going down well with viewers.

It’s always been an ambition for Les SalAmandas to have their music featured in a show, so Julie O’Sullivan and Colyne Laverriere are over the moon with the support shown to local artists. Along with their songs on the second episode, music from fellow West Cork artist Marlene Enright will also be featured in the series.

‘Soundtracks from films and television series have always stood out to me, they can be the making of the show. I always appreciate a well-thought-out and beautiful soundtrack and have always dreamed that something I wrote would make its way into the film world so I am thrilled that our songs will feature in Holding,’ said Julie.

Colyne added: ‘Music in films and TV shows have always been important to me. The soundtrack can help you feel emotionally closer to what the character might be going through or to the feeling of the scene.

‘Having two of our songs featured in Holding, a series that has been filmed so close to home and which a lot of our friends worked on, is amazing and I feel honoured to be a part of it.’

One year on from debuting their recorded sound, Les SalAmandas are now gearing up to release their third single.