Ballydehob company to be acquired by Swedish multi-national

Infrared technology company Ceramicx Ireland Ltd has announced that it is to be acquired by the Swedish multinational, Backer, which is part of the NIBE Group.

Backer has reached an agreement with the owners to acquire the controlling shares in Ceramicx with immediate effect.

Founded by Frank and Gráinne Wilson, and headquartered in Ballydehob, Ceramicx is a leading manufacturer of infrared ceramic and quartz heating products, as well as bespoke engineering projects, and it supplies products to companies in more than 80 countries.

The co-founder Frank Wilson will remain as managing director during the transition and Ceramicx will continue to operate as normal with over 100 staff.

Commenting on the deal, Frank told The Southern Star: ‘This is an exciting moment for our company. With the backing of a multinational organisation, our business can move to the next level.

‘We are,’ he added, ‘excited for the opportunities that this will present for growth, such as new products, enhanced services, and new markets.

‘We are particularly pleased for all our staff, past and present, who have been so important to the success of our business over the past three decades, some of whom have been on this journey with us since day one,’ said Frank.

‘We’d like to thank them most sincerely for all their hard work. We would also like to thank the community of Ballydehob, which is a wonderful place to do business, and we are grateful for the support the community has shown us.

'For our customers and suppliers,’ Frank said, ‘it's business as usual. They can continue to enjoy the same great service and products that has been the hallmark of Ceramicx for the past 31 years.’