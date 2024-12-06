Ballineen NS’s climate project wins big in Paris

A SCHOOL in West Cork has been honoured with an international award for creativity for its innovative approach to teaching climate change.

Ballymoney National School, located in Ballineen won the International Creativity in Schools Award 2024 at a ceremony in Paris. The award, which attracted entries from 27 countries, is presented by the Global Institute of Creative Thinking.

The school’s project stood out for its integration of music, science, art, and technology to address climate change. Students aged nine to 12 took part in the project, which involved writing and performing a climate awareness song, creating a sustainability leaflet for their local community, building models of sustainable homes, and engaging in gardening activities. They also constructed a ‘free little library’ using repurposed materials.

‘This award is incredibly meaningful to us,’ Ballymoney NS principal Shireen Rountree said. ‘It celebrates the creativity, teamwork and leadership of our pupils and strengthens our commitment to sustainability and climate action. We are thrilled with our achievement!’

The project highlights how hands-on creative learning can inspire young people to tackle environmental issues and engage their communities in sustainability efforts. It demonstrates how creativity and leadership can address real-world challenges.

Shireen attended the Global Education Summit in Paris to accept the award, along with a bursary of £8,000 (€9,600) for the school.