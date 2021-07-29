Bailey’s drug driving appeal is adjourned

IAN Bailey’s appeal against his conviction for drug driving and the possession of drugs has been adjourned until October.

Mr Bailey was disqualified from driving for one year and fined €700 after being convicted of drug driving at a hearing in Bantry District Court following his arrest near Schull in West Cork nearly two years ago.

Bailey, who was convicted by a French court in absentia of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier and with an address at the Prairie, Lisscaha in Schull had pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis in his car, possession of cannabis at Bantry Garda Station, driving while cannabis was in his system, and allowing his car to be used for possession of cannabis.

He appealed his conviction at Bantry District Court to the Circuit Court last week where State Solicitor Malachy Boohig told Judge Helen Boyle that they were not in a position to proceed with the hearing of the appeal. The case was adjourned to the next circuit court sitting in Skibbereen on October 6th.