BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

Timoleague Fife and Drum Band in 1947. Front row left to right: Sonny O’Driscoll, Denny Mahony, Joe Driscoll, Jackie Cullinane, Jerry Hurley, Jackie Hurley, Michael O’Sullivan, Michael Hurley and Tommy Mines. Back row: Billy O’Donovan, Tim McCarthy, Harry Hazel, Billy Murphy, Denis Coughlan, Michael Staunton, Jimmy O’Donovan, Pat Holland, Tommy Bradfield, Seanie O’Donovan and Paddy Staunton.

