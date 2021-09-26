News BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms September 26th, 2021 7:10 AM

Yana Verling was in touch and identified the majority of the staff of Darrara Agricultural College, taken on the grounds of the college in July 1968 which featured in the edition of August 21st. She names them as follows, back row left to right: Peadar Fitzgerald, John Verling, ?, Pat Fitzpatrick, Michael Nunan. Second row left to right: Louis White, Billy Nagle, Colm Fitzgerald, Art O Leary, John Sheehy. Front row left to right: Jerry Beechinor, ?, Dr John Scully, Dan Griffin, ?. Can anybody identify the remaining three?