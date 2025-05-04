BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Attending the 1902 Carbery Show were Colonel MW O’Donovan, Andy Collins and Alymer Somerville. This photo comes from the Skibbereen and District Historical Society. Do you have any photos of old shows? Email [email protected].

