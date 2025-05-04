Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

May 4th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Attending the 1902 Carbery Show were Colonel MW O’Donovan, Andy Collins and Alymer Somerville. This photo comes from the Skibbereen and District Historical Society.

Share this article

Attending the 1902 Carbery Show were Colonel MW O’Donovan, Andy Collins and Alymer Somerville. This photo comes from the Skibbereen and District Historical Society. Do you have any photos of old shows? Email [email protected].

If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected] 

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended