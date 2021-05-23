News

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

May 23rd, 2021 7:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

July 1982, Conquer Cancer boat push, outside the Oldcourt Inn: The fundraiser pushed a boat from Cork City Hall to Oldcourt and raised over £6,000 for cancer research. The following year the boat push was replaced with a caravan push. Standing L to R: Andy O’Sullivan, Liam Hegarty, Pat O’Sullivan, Patrick Lee, Martin Bohane, Ger Bohane, Mary O’Sullivan (nee Bohane), Eugene O’Neill, Brian Daly and Jim Shanahan. Front L to R: Denis O’Driscoll, Eileen Savage, Tara Savage, Crissie O’Neill (RIP), Maryann O’Neill, Kathleen Bohane (nee Collins), Denis Rossiter and Brian Harris.

(Photo: courtesy of the Bluett photo archive. See clonakilty1960sphotoarchive.com)

All now identified

FOLLOWING on from our callout for help identifying the people in this photo over the past fortnight, we now have the names of all those in the picture.

Thanks to an email from Michael Pattwell this week, we can now say that the picture shows Noreen Minihan, seated, with her husband Michael Minihan, left, and Fr Michael O’Cleary, right, both now sadly RIP.

 

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star  and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to  www.irishnewsarchive.com

