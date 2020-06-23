News

Back in the Day – our new nostalgia feature starts in this week’s Southern Star

June 23rd, 2020 10:44 AM

By Con Downing

The cast of the Cathedral Players’ production of ‘Still Running’ in Skibbereen in February 1958 – seated from left – Maura O’Brien, Bernie Clancy and Margaret Hegarty. Back: Florence Lynch, Frank McCarthy, Sean Scully and Michael Dowse. If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to [email protected]

Nothing beats a bit of nostalgia and The Southern Star introduces a new weekly feature, called Back in the Day, that aims to evoke fond memories and entertain people with a combination of pieces from our archives, including photos and old advertisements – some of which are hilarious.

But, we want you to become involved too and share some of your memories. Feel free to send us old photos, film or video and pictures of any memorabilia that may be of wider interest (for example, you may have an old sports, festival, play or show programme, a ticket, posters, flyers or a local recipe book gathering dust somewhere at home) – by email to [email protected] – and we will share them with our readers across our print and online platforms.

Watch out for the Back in the Day weekly slot in our Life section. It’s on page 22 of this week’s issue

