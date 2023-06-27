Axe and sticks recovered after brawl

A MAN and a woman were arrested by gardaí in Bandon last Friday following a major public order incident in the town just before lunchtime, involving an axe, a rake, hurleys, and sticks.

Gardaí responded to a disturbance on Oliver Plunkett Street and St Finbarr’s Place at around 12.40pm. They seized a number of weapons after the street brawl, including an axe, a rake, hurleys and sticks used during the disturbance. Bricks were strewn across Oliver Plunkett Street, and videos posted later online showed the disturbance.

Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan of Bandon Garda Station confirmed to The Southern Star that a man and a woman were arrested at the scene. They were later released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

CCTV has been gathered from the area and gardaí are appealing for eyewitnesses to contact Bandon gardaí on 023 8852200.