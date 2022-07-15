Award for world renowned Schull-based dentist

A DENTIST who lives in Schull with his wife, who runs a luxury five-star retreat there, has won a top industry award at a ceremony in the US.

The International Association for Dental Research announced has awarded Professor Dr Edward Lynch their distinguished scientist pharmacology/therapeutics/toxicology research award.

From Cootehill in Co Cavan, Edward is listed as one of the world’s top 100 doctors in dentistry.

He studied in Trinity before becoming a fellow in dental surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh. He earned his PhD at the University of London in the faculty of medicine, where he worked for 20 years before becoming professor of restorative dentistry in Queens University Belfast and consultant to the Royal Hospitals for 10 years. He left Belfast to become the head of dentistry at Warwick Medical School and has been awarded the Fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons in London and the Academy for Dento-Facial Aesthetics (USA).

He is also the first ever dentist from Ireland and the UK to be awarded the prestigious fellowship from the American Society for Dental Aesthetics. More recently, he moved to the USA to be a professor in the department of clinical sciences and principal director of biomedical and clinical research at the School of Dental Medicine at the University of Nevada.

Professor Lynch is a registered specialist in three specialties – restorative dentistry, endodontics and prosthodontics.

He is one of the few dentists to have been elected to the livery of the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries and is also honoured with being a freeman of the City of London. He says this is very useful as it allows him, amongst many other privileges, to legally walk sheep across London Bridge. Since the USA professorship, he moved back to Ireland where he is now an honorary professor at De Montford University and is enjoying life in Schull where his wife, Helene, runs a luxury five-star retreat called The Fastnet Hotel in West Colla.

He continues to supervise a group of PhD students and is very active on the editorial board of numerous prestigious international journals.

After his win he said: ‘I dedicate this to all my co-workers and colleagues, with whom I have worked during the past 42 years. Without their help, guidance and support, I would never have received this very prestigious award. Therefore, I dedicate this award to my wonderful colleagues, and, of course, my wife Helene and family who have to put up with me every day!’