Audiences ‘Holding’ on for Graham’s new drama

ANTICIPATION is building ahead of the release next month of the ITV series Holding, after an action-packed trailer gave audiences a glimpse of what to expect.

Based on Graham Norton’s novel of the same name, it was shot last summer in locations around West Cork including Drimoleague and Castletownshend. Directed by Kathy Burke, whose late mother came from West Cork, the four-part series will be shown here by Virgin Media at a date yet to be confirmed in March.

The trailer showed Conleth Hill of Game of Thrones fame, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Pauline McLynn and Brenda Fricker in action in what’s being billed as a murder mystery laced with dark comic drama. Scores of local people took part in the production as extras, adding to the interest in the series from West Cork.

Graham Norton shared the trailer and tweeted: ‘Well this is a moment – my little book all grown up.’

It’s a busy time for the Bandon native as he also announced that his fourth and ‘darkest, funniest’ novel will hit shelves in September.

Called Forever Home, like his other books, it’s also set in a small Irish town.

Forever Home will be released in the UK and Ireland on September 29th but is slated for publication in Australia and New Zealand on September 27th.

