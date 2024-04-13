Aspiring author's book on sale in Skibbereen

MUHAMMAD Asad Waseem, a fifth class pupil at Dromore National School has written a book Mysterious Mysteries.

The book is a very interesting and suspenseful story set in Dromore. Asad spent a lot of time developing the plot and the characters and his older brother Ahsan drew the illustrations.

He is very grateful to his teachers, family and friends who encouraged him to explore his talents to write the book.

The book is stocked at Cathal O’Donovan’s in Skibbereen and is also available at Bantry Library.

On March 20th, Asad represented the school in the Eason’s Spelling Bee in the Clayton Silver Springs in Cork where he was an excellent competitor who finished in the top ten.