BREAKING: Ashling Murphy murder: man arrested

January 18th, 2022 2:41 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Ashling Murphy was murdered while out jogging in Co Offaly last week.

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm last Wednesday, have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder.
The male is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
An Garda Síochána said it 'has no further comment at this time'.

Ashling, whose funeral mass took place today, was murdered as she jogged long the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly after finishing her work as a primary school teacher at Durrow NS near Tullamore, earlier that day.

***

