New artistic director for Macroom's Briery Gap

A TIPPERARY man has been appointed artistic director of Macroom’s Briery Gap Cultural Centre, which is set to reopen next May following a devastating fire that closed the centre in 2016.

The board of Briery Gap Cultural Centre announced that Mike Ryan has been appointed the centre’s first artistic director and will take up the position on September 4th.

With a background in arts, Mike has fulfilled several roles across the sector such as artist liaison for the Cork Midsummer Festival, marketing assistant for the Audi Dublin International Festival as well as being a reviewer and journalist for The Thin Air magazine.

‘I am thrilled and honoured to lead Briery Gap into this new chapter in its long and storied history. I look forward to collaboration with the Library team to engage with the many creative community groups that already exist in Macroom and welcome them into their new space,’ said Mike.

‘I’m also excited by the possibilities that exist to create new movements, develop the talents of local artists and to welcome artists from across the country to see what Macroom has to offer the arts in Ireland.’

Mike said that as they rebuild Briery Gap as a home for storytellers, it his ambition that they will also provide inclusive cinema, theatre and music that embraces both our history and the present moment, reaching new audiences and re-energising the ones that area already waiting at the Briery Gap to take their seats.

Noel O’Driscoll, chairperson of Briery Gap Centre CLG said the board is very confident, that based on Mike’s experience and expertise, his appointment will be very productive and enable the Briery Gap to become a major player in the arts sector not only in County Cork but also nationally.

The adjoining library on the ground floor is also due to reopen next year with the combined project receiving over €8m in local authority and government funding over the past number of years

County Mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said Mike’s appointment as Artistic Director brings its reopening another step closer and said it is a very exciting time for the people of Macroom to see their town thrive and develop to its full potential.

Macroom has benefitted from €7.2m in the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to further develop the Briery Gap together with public realm works planned for South Square and Masseytown. St Colman’s Church is also being given a facelift with works being carried out to its exterior and tower, which is being funded by The Heritage Council, while the €270m N22 Macroom Baile Bhuirne Bypass is set to be completed later this year.