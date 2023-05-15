Another departure from FG with Cllr O’Sullivan to retire

By Emma Connolly and Kieran O’Mahony

FG COUNTY councillor John O’Sullivan (pictured) has announced he won’t contest next year’s local elections in the Bandon-Kinsale local electoral area, in what is the latest departure for the party.

The Courtmacsherry farmer said that after 12 years as a public representative he felt it was the right time to retire, and to ‘hand the baton to someone else.’ He served as a councillor from 2009-14 in the Skibbereen electoral area, but did not get re-elected in 2014.However, he was co-opted to the seat vacated by Noel O’Donovan in 2017 and has served on the local authority since.

‘I’m a strong believer that there’s a time in every job before things get stale, and with a year to the local elections the time is right for me to retire. The fact that there are at least three people interested in running in my place made the decision a lot easier,’ he said.

One of those is Timoleague funeral director and farmer John Michael Foley who has confirmed he will be seeking the nomination to run. Cllr O’Sullivan’s departure follows that of Cork North West TD Michael Creed, and at least three other national FG TDs who won’t contest the next election. Sen Tim Lombard thanked Cllr O’Sullivan for his service, and said it would create opportunities for others.

Meanwhile, a former mayor of Clonakilty is confirmed as one of three FF candidates selected to stand for the party in the Skibbereen West Cork Local Electoral Area (LEA) in the local elections.

At the Cork South West Fianna Fáil LEA convention held in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway on Monday night, Padraig O’Reilly was selected along with sitting councillors Joe Carroll and Deirdre Kelly. Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan told The Southern Star that the party has a good chance of performing well in the local elections, which are pencilled in for May 2024.

‘Being a government party, local elections can always be that bit tougher but I think that the three candidates we have selected have a strong chance of performing well.’