An organic change for Bantry family business

July 17th, 2021 11:40 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Organico in Bantry has adapted to meet challenges.

ORGANICO has recently expanded its retail business in Bantry and created a more spacious shop to allow for a safer, more relaxed shopping experience.

The directors, Hannah and Rachel Dare, also decided to expand the deli counter to offer takeaway lunches, coffees and cakes.

‘We had to close our café due to the pandemic in 2020,’  Hannah explained.

‘But, this time, we have developed a business model we think will be resilient and will protect our business and our team in the future.’

Organico was originally opened 30 years ago by Alan Dare, Hannah and Rachel’s father.

Since then it has grown steadily, but 2020 was the first year that the business had to contract.

‘Laying off staff when the pandemic hit was upsetting and not something we ever want to experience again,’ said Hannah.
Rachel explained how the company has adapted by offering the food they’d normally serve in the cafe from their new deli.

‘Our focus, as always,’ she said, ‘is on using the best ingredients to create nourishing and delicious food, that’s also interesting and innovative.’

