An Garda Síochána to conduct national slow down day

AN Garda Síochána will conduct a 24-hour national speed enforcement operation on Wednesday, February 26th.

An Garda Síochána conducts a number of #SlowDown Days every year.

The aim of National #SlowDown Days is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, encourage a national conversation on the impact of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter and detect those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

To date in 2025 there have been 24 fatalities on Irish roads in 23 fatal road traffic collisions.

This is a reduction of 12 deaths in the same period in 2024.