Alternative water supplies have been mobilised in Dunmanway following Storm Bert

UISCE Éireann is continuing to work to address supply interruptions and restore normal operations at Dunmanway Water Treatment Plant following Storm Bert.

Due to high turbidity in the raw water supply as a result of storm flooding, production at the Dunmanway Water Treatment Plant was shut down and reservoir levels have depleted over the course of the weekend.

Uisce Éireann’s water services crews are working tirelessly to restore the water supply as quickly and as safely as possible to impacted customers.

Alternative water supplies remain in place in the form of bulk tankers, which can be accessed on Kilbarry Road, adjacent to Dunmanway Recycling Centre.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Niall O Riordan, Operations Lead with Uisce Éireann said, 'We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. We also want to thank impacted customers for their patience as we work to restore normal supplies.'