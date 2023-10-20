All tastes catered for at festival showcasing Bandon food

THE headline event for this year’s A Taste of Bandon festival will see local food businesses come together for a special Night Out in Bandon event at Kevin O’Leary’s at Irishtown on Saturday November 4th.

This year’s festival, which runs from October 27th to 28th, will once again highlight the rich culinary history of the market town, as well as promoting it as a wonderful place to live and eat for locals and visitors.

‘Over the years the festival has highlighted food businesses in the town as well as showcasing artisan producers, hosting foraging workshops, children’s activities and more,’ said a spokesperson. ‘It will be a celebration of fun and flavour on the streets of Bandon. From restaurants and cafés to delis and food markets, there will be plenty to delight the taste buds of everyone.’

Other highlights of the festival include the Heritage Trail as people walk along the route of the old markets in Bandon, while food blogger, Kate Ryan visits local producers and discusses the flavours of Bandon. A spectacular ‘Banshee Walk’ with Creative Bandon will also take place, as well as a Samhain Celebration.

Stephanie Murray of Jake’s Restaurant said the businesses in Bandon are part of a thriving community and they are looking forward to putting on a fantastic array of fun, merriment and flavour to Bandon. The headline event – A Night Out in Bandon – will take place at Kevin O’Leary’s Irishtown, which promises top class food from up to 20 food stalls as well as live music.

‘Bandon has a fantastic array of the finest food producers and restaurants around and we are looking forward to showcasing the best we have to offer,’ said Donal Kelleher of Copper Grove. Tickets for A Night Out in Bandon are €30 and are available from Copper Grove, Poachers and The Market Bar.

For more details see www.atasteofbandon.ie