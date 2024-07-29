All-Ireland ticket raises €8,000 for Kayla Shorten appeal

A FUNDRAISING target of €50,000 for Dunmanway woman Kayla Shorten looks as if it will be doubled before the month is out given the generous response of her community.

People are dreaming up all sorts of ways to support the GoFundMe campaign to help Kayla, a 21-year-old who sustained life-changing injuries as a result of a crash last November, including the sale of a single ticket for the historic All-Ireland hurling final, last Sunday, between Cork and Clare.

Local businessman, Noel Murray of Murray Bros Tarmacadam, not only auctioned the golden ticket, he promised to match the final bid.

People followed the bidding on his Facebook page and Adrian Looney, who works in the US but has a home in nearby Drimoleague, won it with a donation of €3,000, which was matched by Noel.

People’s generosity knows no bounds and the anonymous runner-up also donated his €2,000 bid to the GoFundMe account. The addition of the €6,000 and the additional €2,000 has brought the GoFundMe total to almost €85,000 since it was set up on Monday July 15th.

Noel said that the road bowling contingent are also planning to host a fundraiser so the fundraiser could hit the €100,000 mark before the month is out.

‘The way the community has got behind this fundraiser is fantastic,’ said Noel. ‘The friends and family of Kayla organised it, but everyone is doing what they can to assist her return home at the end of August.’

Kayla initially spent weeks in ICU and months in Cork University Hospital before transferring to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin in April.

A member of Kayla’s family described her as ‘a much-loved young woman’ whose kindness and sense of humour makes her a favourite with everyone who meets her. The well wishes, kindness, and indeed generosity, shown to her is hugely appreciated by her and her family.

