All eyes (and ears) on the most prestigious title of the year!

The Southern Star, in association with Bandon Co-op, is going in search of West Cork’s Cutest Pet.

From Kinsale to Castletownbere and Innishannon to the Mizen, over the next five weeks we’ll be searching high and low to locate the cutest pet in the region.

Entries are now open and all pets are welcome. Whether you own a cat, a dog, a parakeet or whatever, we want to hear from you.

The winning pet will be announced in the June 10th edition of The Southern Star.

How to enter

To enter all you have to do is fill out the entry form . Please include a high quality photo of your adorable animal so we can share in their cuteness!

‘We love animals at The Southern Star and can’t wait to begin this search,’ says Seán Mahon, The Southern Star’s managing director. ‘We’re hoping to unearth some really cute pets from all corners of West Cork!

Pet partners

‘We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Bandon Co-op for this campaign. When it comes to the business of pet care, Bandon Co-op are renowned in West Cork,’ Seán continued.

‘It’s been a tough year for everyone so hopefully our search will bring a little light relief and fun for our readers.’

Bandon Co-op has also expressed delight in taking part in the search with a spokesperson saying: ‘We know how much our customers love their pets and we love nothing more than great pet photos. With our brand new online shopping website and recently-expanded pet-care range, we are committed to supplying you and your pets with everything you need for good health and maximum fun together.’

How it works

The competition will be run in two phases. Firstly, the open entry phase. All pet owners are invited to submit a good quality photograph of their pet with some information about them.

This phase will run until Saturday, May 29th. Once entries are closed our team of expert judges will whittle the entries down to a final eight. Then on June 3rd we’ll put the eight finalists to a vote for the great West Cork public to decide an overall winner.

The judging panel is made up of Southern Star editor Siobhan Cronin, Bronagh White of Bandon Co-op and a soon-to-be-announced special guest judge.

THE PRIZE!

The winner will not only take home the title of West Cork’s Cutest Pet. They’ll also win:

• €250 worth of pet care products from Bandon Co-op

• A pet grooming voucher

• A professionally taken portrait photograph.

• Plus, the winning owner will receive the ‘West Cork’s Cutest Pet’ Trophy

Get your entries in today and help us crown West Cork’s Cutest Pet!