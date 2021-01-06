Alarming rise in Covid cases in West Cork; Collins' letters to Kitty feature in new TV series; Man charged with threatening to kill Cameron family members; Hayes wants to add variety to Cork attack; Try our Monster Carbery GAA Quiz; Community rallies around Beara man who suffered a bleed on his brain; Plus WIN €100 off your January bills!

News

Alarming rise in Covid cases in West Cork; Collins' letters to Kitty feature in new TV series; Man charged with threatening to kill Cameron family members; Hayes wants to add variety to Cork attack; Try our Monster Carbery GAA Quiz; Community rallies around Beara man who suffered a bleed on his brain

January 6th, 2021 8:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Alarming rise in Covid cases in West Cork
• Collins' letters to Kitty feature in new TV series
• Man charged with threatening to kill Cameron family members
• Belfast cataract bus is on hold
• Fishermen are suffering mental stress

In Sport:

• Carbery Rangers forward John Hayes on his new role as a Cork senior football selector
• Try our Monster Carbery GAA Quiz
• Ronan Hurley signs new Cork City deal
• Is Hourihane fighting for his Aston Villa future?

In Life & Community:

• Community rallies around Beara man who suffered a bleed on his brain.

WIN €100 off your January bills!

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 7th

