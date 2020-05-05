Airtastic to give away €5000 worth of gift vouchers to frontline workers

Airtastic Entertainment Centre Cork is giving away 250 gift vouchers worth a total €5,000 to HSE & essential services providers staff as a token of their appreciation for all their hard work.

Sharyn Ingrey, Airtastic Area Manager says: 'We can only imagine how hard it is for everyone on the front line, whether in hospitals, supermarkets, factories, Garda stations to name but a few, to carry on to keep us all going, when they’re putting themselves at risk for us.

'We are so grateful at Airtastic that we’d like to show our support for all the amazing key workers doing such a great job. When normality returns, we hope that we can give some of the people who have helped us all a treat and the chance to spend some valuable quality time with their loved ones that I’m sure they’re missing right now'.

The voucher can be used towards any of the following Airtastic Entertainment Centre services: ten pin bowling, golf, inflata bounce and ninja or you can enjoy delicious food in their NY Kitchen.

To apply for a gift voucher you can fill in a short form on their Facebook page (https://mailchi.mp/air-tastic/registercorkhse) before the 31st May 2020. If you’re a key worker you can also apply for a gift voucher yourself. Or you can nominate someone you know who is a Key Worker and who you think deserves a nice surprise.

For further information visit Air-tastic.com or Airtastic Entertainment Centres Cork on Facebook.