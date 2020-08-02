Ahiohill, Dromahane and Skibbereen get Pride of Place nod

CORK County Council has nominated Ahiohill, Dromahane and Skibbereen for the IPB Pride of Place Competition (in association with Co-Operation Ireland) for 2020.

The entrants are Ahiohill Tidy Towns in category one (population under 300), Dromahane Community Park group in category 2 (population 300 - 1,000) and Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce in category 4 (population 2,000 – 5,000).

Ahiohill Tidy Towns was founded in April 2018 and swept up the National Tidy Towns endeavour award for Cork West the following year and Group B in West Cork in Cork County Council’s anti-litter challenge. Dromahane Community Park Group (DCPG) was founded in 2013 following the announcement that a 6.4 acre site was purchased by Cork County Council for development of an amenity park. They have worked side by side with other institutions central to community life in Dromahane and have secured over €500k in funding for the park and the village.

While established to represent the business community, Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce is heavily engaged in developing the town as a destination that welcomes locals and visitors alike. The Chamber sponsors and supports numerous community group projects and festivals and works alongside Cork County Council on public realm projects.

‘The groups nominated by the Council are excellent examples of what we can do, as a community, when we work together to support one another and improve the quality of life in our locales. I wish our three nominees the best of luck in this year’s IPB Pride of Place awards,’ said county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley.

In place of the traditional judges’ visits to the nominated communities, the judging for this year’s competition will instead take place online and is due to conclude by September 30th.