AHI/Teagasc CalfCare 2025 events rescheduled due to weather

A NUMBER of on-farm events organised by Animal Health Ireland (AHI)/Teagasc CalfCare 2025 have been rescheduled due to the wintry weather conditions.

Monday's postponed event (January 6th), which was due to be held at the farm of Richard, Una and Joseph Forbes (Belrose, Enniskeane; Eircode: P47 XD40) will now take place on Tuesday, January 28th (11am).

Today's event (Tuesday, January 7th) on the farm of Vivian and Evan Buttimer (Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty; Eircode: P85 A726) will now be held on Monday, January 20th (11am).

Wednesday’s event (January 8th), due to be hosted by farmer John O’Connor (Coolageela, Kanturk; Eircode: P51 NX70) will be held at a later date which has yet to be confirmed (TBC).

Thursday’s scheduled event (January 9th) on the farm of Brian Buckley (Pluckanes, Donoughmore; Eircode: P32 Y772) will not proceed.