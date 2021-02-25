On March 3, Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office is running its third annual AgriTech conference.

AgriTech Revolution in Farming and Food features both local and international experts in the area of development in AgriTech and FoodTech. This year, the LEO is delighted to announce amongst the speakers Barbara Bray MBE, a Nuffield scholar and TEDx speaker, and Aidan Connolly, CEO of Cainthus and president of AgriTech Capital.

The event is free of charge for both attendees and exhibitors, and this year’s conference has a focus on emerging technologies and research in the area of sustainability.. Panellists in the area of Food Technology include Cork’s own Jack Crotty of NeighbourFood, and Conor Mulhall of The Little Milk Company.

Further afield, more than 200 virtual events are planned by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country for the week, and these include training workshops, information webinars and masterclasses with entrepreneurs and experts, designed to help Ireland’s small businesses and those looking to start a new business in 2021. Check out the full schedule at localenterprise/ie/southcork.

Sean O’Sullivan, Local Enterprise Office South Cork said: 'Small businesses throughout Cork are being severely impacted by restrictions and many haven’t been able to trade fully since last year. Initiatives like Local Enterprise Week are more important than ever as they showcase all the supports that are available to small businesses and start-ups now.'

The Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said: 'The Food and Agri sectors are hugely important to Cork County and the Council is proud to support SMEs and business owners operating in this area. This year’s AgriTech Revolution in Farming and Food conference is an opportunity to bring together some of the industry’s leading experts and to explore the benefits of technology.'

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, stated 'Events like these provide invaluable opportunities for learning and support for our many entrepreneurs here in County Cork. I strongly encourage anyone involved in this sector or indeed any local businesses, start-ups or anyone with an entrepreneurial idea they want to explore to check out the Local Enterprise Offices' huge range of events this week'.