Acoustic session in Galley Head Lighthouse

AN acclaimed West Cork musician has recorded material from his new album in the ‘belly’ of Galley Head Lighthouse.

ADT (Alan Daniel Tobin) will release the audio and visual material captured in the iconic building on YouTube to coincide with his performances in De Barra’s Clonakilty and Levis’ in Ballydehob next week.

He will also release the first single from the album, Mad About You I Am, inspired by his wife Catherine, ahead of the two gigs.

Originally from Ardfield, ADT is a member of Irish band LOWmountain and honorary member of Interference.

His debut solo album – Volume I – was recorded remotely in his cabin in the garden, and produced by multi-instrumentalist, Justin Grounds from Clonakilty

Both Alan and Justin have been working together on the second album, and Alan aims to have it released by the end of the year.

In the meantime Alan enjoyed access to the iconic Galley Head Lighthouse to record three songs from the album.

‘I grew up overlooking the lighthouse, I only had to open the curtains in the morning and there it was. I’ve had a life-long fascination with Galley Head and all lighthouses,’ said Alan, who has even has a tattoo of a lighthouse on his arm.

He was intrigued about the acoustics of the building, and was given access by keeper Gerald Butler.

‘I recorded audio and visuals from the lens at the top and the single that’s due out next week, Mad About You I Am, was recorded right in its belly,’ he said.

•ADT will perform De Barra’s on Thursday June 16th at 8.30pm and Levis’ on Friday June 17th at 8pm.