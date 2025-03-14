A week of drama at Rossmore theatre

THE popular West Cork Drama Festival is back for its 62nd edition, with a wide variety of plays meaning there will be something for everyone to enjoy in Rossmore.

The week-long festival opens in the Rossmore theatre on Saturday, March 15th and runs until March 22nd.

On Saturday, March 15th, Wayside Players from Wexford make a welcome return presenting Eoghan Rua Finn’s Amongst Men.

This historical and emotional play draws on Cumann na mBan and the strained relationships in a local town many years on in the aftermath of the war of independence.

Next up on Sunday 16th is Dundalk Theatre Workshop’s production of Art by Yasmina Reza.

This contemporary play focuses on the connection between personal taste in art and friendship and how much truth and honesty people can stand. This play is not suitable for children.

On St Patrick’s Day, festival regulars Ballyduff Drama Group from Waterford, present the David Horan adaptation of the acclaimed Colm Tóibín novel The Blackwater Lightship.

Darkly humorous and poignant, it has been described as an ‘emotional furnace’ of a play.

Brideview Drama Group from Tallow, Waterford present Conor McPherson’s popular drama The Weir on Tuesday, 18th.

This highly commended haunting, melancholic play is centred in a remote pub where stories are shared that unfold to make a tense and captivating drama.

On Wednesday, 19th local Kilmeen group take to the stage with their production of The Wasp by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm.

This contemporary gripping thriller has twists aplenty to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. This play is not suitable for children.

Hailing from Listowel, Flavour of the Month Productions stage the Martin McDonagh modern Irish classic The Beauty Queen of Leenane on Thursday 20th.

Friday 21st sees Gorey Drama Group tread the boards with Irish playwright Deirdre Kinehan’s Rathmines Road.

Bristling with tension, the play challenges the status quo and questions society’s response to personal trauma.

This play is not suitable for children.

The festival closes on Saturday 22nd with the hilarious Roddy Doyle play The Snapper staged by Clann Machua Drama Group from Kiltimagh in Mayo.

A highly successful film in the 1990s, this play with its witty one liners and fun filled banter will ensure the theatre is bursting with laughter at the end of the festival.

The adjudicator this year is Tom Byrne, who is joint artistic director of the Red Embers Theatre Company.

He has written several works including a radio play Howzee drawing on his experiences as a football referee and a one man play entitled Being Robbe Keane.

The All-Ireland confined finals will be held in Claremorris from April 25th to May 3rd, while the RTÉ All-Ireland open finals will be in Athlone from May 8th-16th.

Online booking at rossmoretheatre.com or GR8events.ie.

If required, please call 086-4481086 from 12-6pm for further booking information.

Doors open at 7pm and all plays start at 8pm.