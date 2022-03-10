A swimathon for West Cork Rapid Response

A CHARITY swimathon is planned to raise money for West Cork Rapid Response and in memory of Conor King, the young man who died after a fall at Garrettstown last year.

Staff at Rochestown Park Hotel Leisure Centre, where Conor worked, are organising the event and it’s open to all.

Conor, from Douglas, tragically died after stumbling into a cliff-top blowhole when camping with friends at Garrettstown, and falling onto rocks in a sea cave below. He was buried on his 23rd birthday.

At his inquest last week South Cork Coroner Frank O’Connell said he would be raising the issue of safety fencing around the blowhole

A spokesperson for the event said: ‘We are so grateful for the support WCRR gave Conor and his family in their time of need.

‘To capture Conor’s love for swimming, a swimathon will take place on Sunday, April 3rd. The objective is to swim a relay-style marathon (42km) within eight-10 hours. Conor had a great passion for all things water. Growing up, he swam competitively with Sunday’s Well and had an adoration for surfing.

‘Conor began working in the Leisure Centre at the age of 18 and had a kind reputation, always giving great time to staff and members alike.

‘He was a dependable, laid back, free spirit, fondly known as the ‘Fishking’ among staff. Conor earned his name from the great care he took of the Leisure Centre Fishtank, decorated in his honour today..’

The Swimathon will be a ticketed event, with tickets available at Eventbrite. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to take a sea dip, and share their pictures on Instagram at ckswimathon.