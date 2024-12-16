A man who left his mark on West Cork agriculture

The passing of Tim Sheehan earlier this year was greeted with sadness locally, where he was renowned as a forward-thinking contractor and a friendly face. Peter O’Brien recalls Tim’s story.

Well known and well respected in agricultural circles, Tim Sheehan was a prominent, progressive and professional silage contractor who passed away in February of this year.

Hailing from a dairy and piggery farm in Killbarry, Tim attended Mountpleasant NS, and later Bandon Vocational School (St Brogan’s).

Tim got his first real taste for working with silage at the age of 15, backing up silage for his uncle with an MF175.

Bitten by the bug, a young Tim purchased a new David Brown 1410 and a NH339 double chop two years later in 1977 and cutting silage in partnership with local man Charlie Clarke, enjoyed good success.

With Charlie focusing on construction, Tim forged ahead, and setting his sights on increased output bought a NH1895 harvester in 1979.

As the workload grew, the ’80s saw the tractor fleet grow with the addition of an Ursus 385 and Clarke Michigan 35B loader in 1980.

A mighty Case 2090 arrived in ’81, a pair of DB1694s and a Volvo 4200A in 1984.

The mid ’80s saw the 1895 make way for JD5820 and then a succession of New Hollands – 2200, 2205 and 2305.

Fiat 1180, 1580 tractors also joined the line as well as 160-90s and 180-90s and a trio of Renaults, 145.54 models, one with a front linkage to facilitate one of the first front-mounted mowers in the country.

The 1990s saw a switch from yellow to green with a series of 6910 and 6950 John Deere harvesters.

Progressive in his thinking, Tim fitted his own tool box under the rear of the harvester, a drawer for tools, a drawer for spares as well as a water and soap dispenser beside the steps – items only added to modern machines in the last 10 years or so.

Fiat and Renault tractors were the mainstay of the fleet, with a Fendt 612LSA, later replaced by a Fendt 515C, added to the mix with their distinctive white rims, another touch by Tim.

Tim often joked that they could go just as fast uphill as downhill regardless of being full or empty.

In the early 2000s, the loyal Fiats and Renaults made way for John Deere 7810s.

A Krone Big M joined the line-up, a range topping John Deere 7800 harvester, three Bailey trailers, and a Volvo L120E loader also joined the fray.

The 7800 was the f irst of its kind in Ireland, and was a John Deere test harvester.

The L120E was a colossal machine back then, and still quite large by today’s standards, as the loads came in faster, Tim more than understood the benefits of silage pit consolidation.

The well-known ‘TS’ logo also became attached to his machines.

In the second half of the 2000s, Tim made the decision to revise and scale back his business, partnering up with another contractor.

With his network of loyal customers, Tim continued to be keenly involved, drawing silage, running the harvester or operating the loader – a true expert in his field.

Tim was always keen to improve and refine his machinery, to make it more effective, efficient and easier on the operator and to manufacture the solution if it could not be purchased.

While the list is extensive some innovations include: fitting a hydraulic ram to the cable operated flap of the JD5820 harvester, adding mudguard extensions to keep steps mud free, manufacturing an A-frame mounted diesel tank– with Honda pump – fitted to the front linkage of the Fiat mowing tractor, a hydraulically mounted crop roller for the NH harvester, additional work lights on harvester shoots, fitting greasing blocks for central line greasing on tractors and harvesters, and a hydraulic frame for carrying acid barrels.

Tim even designed a self-propelled mower based on his JD5820 and four Agri-Mech Grasshopper drum mowers in the late 1980s.

Fitted in the UK by AgriMech, Tim worked the self-propelled rig for a time, however Irish conditions, along with the requirement for a 20ft sward, proved too strenuous for the prototype unit.

Ironically, the machine would have most likely worked perfectly today where combining swards are not necessary.

Could this have been the world’s first self-propelled mower?

Tim was renowned for his engineering abilities across all areas, but in particular for designing and constructing his own trailers.

Initially building single axle trailers – the first in 1977, at the home farm in Killbarry – it was Tim’s double-axle steel trailers with their distinctive red bodies and black chassis that always drew attention.

A self-designed trailer to meet the needs of the business, Tim built his rst double-axle trailer from the ground up in 1985.

Sourcing the steel, it was cut and welded in his workshop, which was tted with a gantry for assembly.

Using commercial axles, the trailers were complete with truck-style trailer jacks, front mounted tipping rams, hydraulic tail door latches, front and side light markers, as well as a tray built into the chassis for tools and spares.

Initially trailers were 18 with a bogey running gear, with 20 trailers on springs built later on.

As many may know braking power in tractors 30 years ago was far from impressive, and the front axle of some trailers was piped to a spool valve, the rear axle to the foot pedal to increase stopping power and safety.

Over the years, Tim continued to re ne his trailer design, constructing about nine trailers in total, as well as modifying a pair of Bailey trailers that arrived in the 2000s.

A man that took exceptional pride in his machinery, the longevity of Tim’s working relationships with his customers is a true reflection of the pride that was also taken in the quality of work and the service provided, with the smaller customer receiving the same attention as the larger.

While Tim would be the first to acknowledge that he learned from contractors before him and around him, there is no denying that he was a truly progressive contractor himself, bringing a real professionalism to his business.

Tim will be fondly remembered for the time he made for people and was a great man to pick up the phone just to chat, and maintained some lifelong friendships.

He had time to talk to everyone, but also more importantly to listen. This was truly reflected in the sheer number of people of all ages, who came to pay their respects upon Tim’s passing.

Tim was keen to encourage and train the younger generations of operators, and to instil the values of both driving and working to a high standard.

A quiet and reserved man, Tim, who lived in Ballincollig, will be fondly remembered as a husband to Margaret, a father to Caroline and Mark, a brother and a friend; his tractors, harvesters, trailers and loaders will be remembered as nely-tuned, high-output grass eating machines.

As one individual so aptly summed it up – ‘Tim was not a showman, but by God did he put on a show’.

• If you have any photos or videos of Tim Sheehan’s machinery working that you would like to share, please contact [email protected]