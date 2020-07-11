A-lister Saoirse is back!

RESTAURATEURS in West Cork are tight-lipped about sightings of Saoirse Ronan, who has chosen West Cork as her holiday destination again this year.

It was only in his capacity as chairman of the local business association that Diarmaid Murphy – owner of The Fish Kitchen – was persuaded to say a few words welcoming the Hollywood A-lister back to Bantry.

‘One of the reasons she loves staying in the area so much is that people don’t bother her,’ he said. ‘Here, she can enjoy a holiday away, and a bit of peace.’

Saoirse – who has been visiting West Cork every year for the last four years – loves good food, and there’s no shortage of that here.

This year, she returned to some of her favourite haunts, including the Fish Kitchen, where she was snapped leaving with a fish platter, but she also managed to discover one or two other hidden gems in the area. A day trip to Barleycove on the Mizen Peninsula meant a stop off at Dermot O’Sullivan’s bar in Crookhaven. Dermot always respects his customer’s privacy, but some eagle-eyed person snapped them having a chat on a bench outdoors in front of the bar.

Saoirse happily posed for photographs with staff outside the Old Creamery in Kilcrohane on the Sheep’s Head.

Waiting staff were keen to protect Saoirse’s privacy too. All they would say is: ‘She’s lovely. Normal. Down to earth.’