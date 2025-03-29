Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Bantry Bay Lions Club's hundred cuddly lions to comfort sick children

March 29th, 2025 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Bantry Bay Lions Club's hundred cuddly lions to comfort sick children Image
Presenting the cuddly lions are (from left): Eileen Dunning, Francis Greaves, Mike Dunning, and Martin Murray, paramedic supervisor.

Share this article

THE Bantry Bay Lions Club presented another batch of 100 ‘Cuddly Lions’ to the ambulance services group in Bantry on March 7th. 

The Cuddly Lions will be given to children who are transported to hospital in an ambulance to help ease their stress. 

This is the twelfth year of this programme, which has continued due to the very generous sponsorship of €500 by Diarmuid Hurley at Hurley’s Garage in Bantry.

Much appreciation also went to Tanja and Mike Goodall of Stowaway Crafts & Toys who supplied the toy lions at a discount. 

This is one of many projects the Bantry Bay Lions are involved in to benefit the community and they would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for keeping this important programme alive.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended