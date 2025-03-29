Bantry Bay Lions Club's hundred cuddly lions to comfort sick children

THE Bantry Bay Lions Club presented another batch of 100 ‘Cuddly Lions’ to the ambulance services group in Bantry on March 7th.

The Cuddly Lions will be given to children who are transported to hospital in an ambulance to help ease their stress.

This is the twelfth year of this programme, which has continued due to the very generous sponsorship of €500 by Diarmuid Hurley at Hurley’s Garage in Bantry.

Much appreciation also went to Tanja and Mike Goodall of Stowaway Crafts & Toys who supplied the toy lions at a discount.

This is one of many projects the Bantry Bay Lions are involved in to benefit the community and they would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for keeping this important programme alive.