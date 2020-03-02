A cosy cottage with a fertiliser-free paddock

THIS character-filled home has a unique selling point which is that fertiliser or chemicals haven’t been used on the land surrounding it for the past 15 years.

That’s not something many plots can claim and makes the half-acre paddock suitable for an organic kitchen garden or a number of other horticultural activities.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill for €315,000, it’s a four-bed residence that’s probably described as being more cosy than sprawling, but which still has ample space to suit most needs. Situated at Gortbrack, Castletownshend, the location is conventient and is slap-bang on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Described as a ‘traditional character cottage’ it’s south-facing with a large sunroom to enjoy the surrounding lush countryside.

There’s a separate living and sitting room, and the latter has exposed stone walls which bring a touch of authenticity as does its old world enamel bath. Throughout, the décor is tasteful and the finish is pristine.

For more contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, Clonakilty and Skibbreeen on sfon.ie or call 023 – 8833995.

