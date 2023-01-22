A chance to have your say on deer management strategies

A PUBLIC consultation survey has been launched to support a sustainable and effective deer management strategy.

The purpose of the consultation, coordinated by the Deer Management Strategy Group, is to gather views on key issues relating to deer management in Ireland.

It also wants to look at the impact of increased deer numbers on a variety of issues such as forestry, biodiversity, road safety, animal health and welfare and the welfare of the deer themselves.

The group is chaired by Teddy Cashman and was convened last year to continue the work of the Irish Deer Management Forum (IDMF).

Launching the consultation, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: ‘For agriculture as well as our nature ecosystems, it is important that we aware of the need for the sustainable management of our national deer population.

‘These include the protection of biodiversity, newly planted forestry, pasture and crops, road safety, animal health, public health, and not least the health and welfare of the deer themselves.

‘I encourage all interested parties, be that individuals, groups or associations to make their views known to the consultation so that the deer can be managed in a sustainable way in the future.’

The strategy group are requesting the views of all stakeholders with the aim of creating a sustainable and effective deer management strategy for both now and for the future.

Interested individuals, groups or organisations are invited to share their views on deer management in Ireland by completing the online survey available on the Government.

It can be found at gov.ie and the closing date for submissions is February 10th.