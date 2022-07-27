A case of ‘Et tu, Brute?’

THERE are rumblings this week that there could be moves to oust Turner’s Cross man and Courtmacsherry’s favourite summer visitor, Micheál Martin, from his post as leader of Fianna Fáil.

The party is not happy that he is not reaching more voters, it seems.

He has not capitalised on his own high popularity in the polls, they say.

The political knives are out, and his back is the target.

Could it be that the party is looking for an easy scapegoat for being out-of-touch itself with an increasingly savvy generation of millennials, or those who find the down-to-earth rhetoric of Mary Lou more relevant in these troubled times?

It may even be a classic case of not seeing the wood for the trees.

The phrase ‘act in haste, repent at leisure’ springs to mind.