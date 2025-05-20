A bursary for every county: All-Ireland call for young traditional musicians

THIS July, Belfast TradFest will once again transform the streets and venues of Belfast.

At the heart of this eight-day celebration is Ireland’s fastest-growing summer school of traditional music.

For the first time, young musicians aged 18–23 residing in the Republic of Ireland are invited to apply for a fully funded residential bursary, offering an unforgettable week of music, learning, and cultural exchange.

Delivered in partnership with Ulster University, Belfast, the Summer School of Traditional Music offers participants an intensive week of masterclasses, workshops, performances, and sessions, taught by some of the world’s leading traditional musicians such as; Kevin Burke, legendary fiddler from The Bothy Band; Catriona McKay, the groundbreaking Scottish harpist; global vocal phenomenon Iarla Ó Lionáird; Cathy Jordan, the powerhouse voice behind Dervish; Stephanie Keane, acclaimed Limerick-born dancer; smallpipes hero Brìghde Chaimbeul; Shetland fiddle wizard Chris Stout; and revered instrumentalists including Louise Mulcahy, Mary Bergin, John Doyle, Zoë Conway, Caitlín Nic Gabhann, and Ronán Eastwood, Belfast’s very own set dancing master.

The Summer School welcomes learners of all levels, whether you’re brushing up on ornamentation, learning a new dance step, or simply looking to connect with others passionate about the tradition, the Summer School is an unparalleled opportunity for inspiration - offering a flexible programme that allows students to explore different instruments, traditions, and styles through daily masterclasses, interactive workshops, and informal sessions.

The All-Ireland Residential Bursary Scheme aims to remove financial barriers for talented young students from every county across Ireland, covering tuition fees, which includes access to the full programme of afternoon events, accommodation, and meals, allowing recipients to fully immerse themselves in the Summer School experience.

Hosted at Ulster University’s state-of-the-art city campus, the Summer School benefits from world-class facilities and excellent transport links, making it easily accessible from across Ireland and beyond.

Belfast TradFest’s Artistic Director Dónal O’Connor has assembled another incredible concert series featuring an exciting and diverse line-up including traditional music sensations Dervish, the genre-blending group NOTIFY, the majestic Irish Concertina Orchestra, pianist-composer Cormac McCarthy and the MGCE Concert Orchestra, The Breath led by the soulful voice of Ríoghnach Connolly, founder of The Gloaming Iarla Ó Lionáird performing with guitar maestro Tim Edey. The programme also features duos and ensembles such as Scottish artists Chris Stout & Catriona McKay, the unstoppable Mick McAuley & John Doyle, the legendary trio Matt Molloy, John Carty & Brian McGrath, new Belfast powerful trad ensemble Tempest, which features flute player Brendan Mulholland as well as high energy groups like Kinnaris Quintet, MOXIE, Goitse and a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway, John McIntyre, and The Ulster Orchestra.

The festival programme will also feature one of Ireland’s premier session trails, a series of festival clubs, a solo Highland piping competition, TITANIC CÉILÍ, Flutopia, Belfast Harp Festival and much more.

To apply for the All Ireland Residential Bursary Scheme or sponsor a bursary, please visit www.belfasttradfest.com

Entry submissions close Monday, June 2nd at 6pm.