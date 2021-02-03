Covid-19 Wednesday: 94 deaths, 1,013 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 94 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 47 occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, 2 in December and 1 in November.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 36-100 years.

There has been a total of 3,512 Covid-19- related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 2nd February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 199,430* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

465 are men / 543 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

337 in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 2pm today, 1,334 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 203 are in ICU. There were 66 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: 'At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community we knew much less about COVID-19 than we do now. We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of Covid-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene and washing our hands.

'Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of Covid-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress Covid-19 together successfully in the past.

'It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon. Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same. In short: the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future.'

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 199,430 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 02Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 02Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 02Feb2021) Ireland 1,013 1,121 424.1 20,197 Monaghan 20 24 894.3 549 Louth 48 41 647.9 835 Waterford 44 43 642.1 746 Carlow 15 18 586.7 334 Wexford 43 49 555.7 832 Dublin 337 419 524.4 7065 Offaly 25 17 463.1 361 Mayo 20 30 456.7 596 Meath 46 41 436.3 851 Donegal 27 32 395.7 630 Galway 96 72 389.8 1006 Limerick 15 38 379.7 740 Kildare 60 45 366.3 815 Longford 8 6 359.7 147 Cavan 11 13 354.4 270 Cork 65 93 338.8 1839 Sligo 17 14 328.1 215 Tipperary 16 27 310.9 496 Laois 6 16 308.2 261 Wicklow 30 22 307.5 438 Westmeath 19 12 276 245 Clare 10 12 235.7 280 Kilkenny 12 10 200.5 199 Leitrim <5 4 190.4 61 Kerry 18 15 188.2 278 Roscommon <5 6 167.3 108

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.