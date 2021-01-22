O’Sullivan happy that minister agreed to request for fisheries taskforce

CORK South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has praised a decision by Minister for Agriculture and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to urgently set up a fisheries taskforce to help the sector weather the post-Brexit trade deal.

The taskforce is expected to be made up of Irish fishermen and women, frontline fish producers and retailers as the industry attempts to stymie the loss of millions of euro.

'The minister has agreed to my request to establish a taskforce to deal with the severe impact of Brexit on the fishing industry,' Deputy O’Sullivan said.

'It is a necessary and positive step to help soften the blow of Brexit and to urgently respond to the undue burden and hardship falling on our fishing sector because of the Brexit deal.'

Minister McConalogue told the Dáil he’ll be meeting over the coming days with stakeholders from across the industry to discuss terms of reference for the group.

'The loss of fishing rights because of Brexit will severely damage not just the industry, but whole communities in the coming weeks and months,' Deputy O’Sullivan said.

'News of a dedicated taskforce is a positive step. Our fishermen and women know their trade better than anyone else, and their contributions will certainly help ease the burden and help map a new route through the unfair post-Brexit deal,' he added.