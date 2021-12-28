News

24-page sporting year in review special; Christmas swim picture gallery; Boost for Bantry local injury unit; Clon man urges support for acquired brain injury

December 28th, 2021 3:33 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• We look back on a busy year for West Cork
• Christmas swim picture special
• Testing centres at full tilt over Christmas
• Boost for Bantry local injury unit

In Sport:

• Action-packed review of the West Cork sporting year including our rowing heroes from Tokyo

In Life & Community:

• David Goggin is urging support for an event to raise funds for people who have suffered an acquired brain injury. after his own life-changing experience

The 2021 West Cork Farming Awards

