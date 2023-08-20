Electric car sector continues to spark

SALES of electric cars continue to surge in Ireland, with latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry showing a rise of more than 50% in sales.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released their official 232 new vehicle registrations statistics for July. For the month of July 4,161 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 2,729 in July 2022 (+52.47%). So far this year 18,458 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 11,175 (+65.17%) on the same period in 2022.

A surge in battery electric vehicles, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids now see their combined market share (year to date) at 43.35%.

New car registrations for the month of July were up 24% (27,148) when compared to July 2022 (21,904). Registrations year to date are up 20.1% (104,641) on the same period last year (87,115).

Imported Used Cars seen a 4.83% (4,409) increase in July 2023, when compared to July 2022 (4,206). Year to date imports are up 3.96% (29,435) on 2022 (28,315).

Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 42.5% (5,664) compared to July last year (3,974) and year to date are up 35.3% (22,997). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are also showing an increase of 27.6% (374) in comparison to July 2022 (293). Year to date HGVs are up 33.4% (1,927).

In July, the car market share grew, petrol retaining the largest share at 32.29%, Diesel accounting for 22.06%, Hybrid 18.04%, Electric 17.64%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.67%. The MG4 (right) is currently Ireland’s biggest selling EV.

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said: ‘The highlight of the market continues to be the performance of electric cars, with sales in July of 4,161 a record monthly total for EVs.

‘So far this year 18,458 battery electric cars have been registered, an increase of nearly two-thirds on 2022. Improved supply and a greater range of new models for motorists has supported this momentum behind EVs. The availability of SEAI grants has been key, and their retention beyond this year, along with other EV incentives, is vital if we want to build on this success.’

The new car market year to date now stands 20% ahead of 2022 and less than 1% behind pre-Covid 2019.