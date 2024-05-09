Citroen reveals glimpse of the new C3 Aircross

CITROEN have unveiled the first images of their new C3 Aircross due here in Q4 of this year, writes TRISH WHELAN.

The new C3 Aircross shares the same design identity as the new C3 announced in October of last year.

The exterior design reveals a tough but stylish SUV with a more assertive, muscular and robust appearance.

The C3 Aircross offers up to seven seats with two foldable seats in the third row, a first in the segment.

The long wheelbase also allows more legroom for rear passengers.

In addition to a combustion engine offer, C3 Aircross will introduce a hybrid engine particularly suitable for this design silhouette as well as an all-electric powertrain.

More information about the new C3 Aircross will be revealed closer to launch.