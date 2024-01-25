Water supply restored to Clonakilty and Dunmanway

WATER supply has been restored to premises in Clonakilty, Dunmanway and Cloughduv following disruption which came in the wake of Storm Isha.

Uisce Éireann confirmed they have restored supply interruptions to customers which came as a result of the impacts of Storm Isha on water treatment infrastructure, with power outages or poor raw water quality due to flooding.

In Cork, parts of Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Cloughduv and Newmarket were without water and nighttime restrictions were in place to give reservoirs time to replenish. There were also several burst watermains in Kanturk, Kinsale, Castlelyons and Glanmire that had been impacting supply for customers.

However, nighttime water restrictions remain in place for customers in the Reenascreena and Carrigfadda areas.

Cormac Bergin, water operations engineer for Uisce Éireann in Cork County, said that the majority of customers should have their water supply returned by now.

'We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have and we want to thank impacted customers for their patience and for conserving water,' he said.

Local outage information is available on water.ie.