Water restrictions in Clonakilty lifted for weekend

Night-time water restrictions that have been in place over the last two weeks in Clonakilty have now been lifted.

Restrictions were in place due to a high demand for water, combined with low rainfall levels.

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council wish to thank the people of Clonakilty for their patience and efforts to conserve water.

Water levels will be reviewed again on Monday morning to determine if water supply restrictions are again required.

Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan said: 'The restrictions in Clonakilty were necessary to give the reservoirs time to replenish and allowed us to maintain water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours.

'We are not out of the woods yet and may have to impose further restrictions if we get a good spell of weather and low rainfall again. I would ask that everyone in Clonakilty, and West Cork in general, continue to play their part by helping conserve water this summer.'

'While we enjoy the sunshine it is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part. By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer. For more simple ways to conserve water check out the Uisce Éireann website where our conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.'

He said Irish Water will continue to monitor the levels at all supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

Uisce Éireann are asking the public to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies for their local communities.

There are a number of easy steps people can take to reduce their water usage during the hot weather, including: