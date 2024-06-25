Taoiseach will look at Dunmanway-Clonakilty bus service route

A TRIP between Dunmanway and Clonakilty only takes 20 minutes by car but will take you two hours by bus.

That anomaly was raised in the Dáil last week by Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan. Deputy O’Sullivan said there is a need for a direct bus service between the towns.

‘Dunmanway and Clonakilty are two of the most important towns in my constituency and are separated by about 20kms. It takes just over 20 mins to get there by car but if I wanted to take a bus there tomorrow it would take me about two hours as I’d have go to via Bandon,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘What the people of Dunmanway and Clonakilty need is a direct bus service between the two.’

Taoiseach Simon Harris admitted that at a time when Government is encouraging more people to use public transport it is important that such a service exists between the two towns.

The Taoiseach said he will raise the matter with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.