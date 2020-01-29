Route 254 providing a welcome ‘local link’ between Bandon and Kinsale

The new bus route between Bandon and Kinsale was officially launched last week.

Operated by Local Link, it connects people all ages living and working between Bandon and Kinsale.

Local Link Cork operates the number 254 bus service which travels between both towns via Innishannon, Ballinspittle, and Kilbrittain.

Local Link Cork manager David O’Brien said it was a very exciting development for the people wishing to travel between these two towns, as well as a great boost for the local villages. ‘The service will cater for both workers commuting between the towns and students wishing to get to college,’ he explained.

Local Link Cork which is operating the service on behalf of the National Transport Authority (NTA) is based in offices in both Bantry and Fermoy. It already operates a very popular daily service from Kinsale to Clonakilty (Route 253), and Mitchelstown to Fermoy Route (245C).

National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham added: ‘Providing a decent public transport option for people in rural areas is a critical element of what the NTA is about. Local Link is already a great success story and has become a permanent part of Ireland’s public transport system. With services like the 254 we have an opportunity to provide for rural Ireland, a public transport service that is better integrated with other national services and that is more useful to more people.’