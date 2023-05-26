People urged to attend key meeting to address challenges for parishes in diocese

THE future of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Cork and Ross requires lay people in the parishes and faith communities along with the priests who minister to them to work closely together in new ways.

That’s according to Bishop Fintan Gavin who said that this is where an ongoing reorganisation of the diocese is leading.

He has invited a married woman and a mother of three children to lead two gatherings in the diocese on the weekend of Pentecost Sunday where she will share the experience she has from working with parishes across America.

Julian Stanz, a native of Co Carlow and now resident in Wisconsis, USA, was invited by Bishop Gavin to help address the challenges for parishes identified by lay people and clergy at recent meetings.

Writing to the priests of the diocese and asking them to invite people to the gatherings from every parish, Bishop Fintan says that where we need to go is clear.

Julian Stanz will address two gatherings. People will be invited by their parishes to attend on Saturday 27th May in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery or the second gathering on Sunday 28th May in Clayton Silversprings Conference Centre, Tivoli. Pre-registration is required.

Each gathering will begin with tea/coffee at 2pm and the meeting takes place from 2.30pm – 5.30pm.

In his letter to parishes, Bishop Fintan says that in both diocesan gatherings, people will have the opportunity to engage with one another and share experiences.

‘There will be a time of prayer, reflection and fellowship as we gather to build a shared vision for our Families of Parishes in the diocese.’