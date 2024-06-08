Peace Park and Blue Pool trails are ready for summer

THE new Blue Pool trails development in Glengarriff and the new playground project at Bantry Peace Park have been officially opened after investments of almost €1m, just as the summer tourist season kicks into gear.

Bantry Peace Park is now home to a new inclusive playground suitable for all ages, and includes public gym equipment and a special sensory garden. Cork County Council invested €366,000 in the project.

The Blue Pool Trails in Glengarriff underwent extensive improvement works, including accessible paths and new seating and viewing areas, after the Council invested €595,940. ‘It really is a fabulous facility for the village and for tourists,’ said Fianna Fáil Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy,

‘Some of the paths are a little steep and a bit challenging, but you can’t change the topography. The most important thing is that they are accessible,’ added Cllr Murphy, himself a wheelchair user.

Funding for the projects came from the Dept of Rural and Community Development. There are still plans for a pedestrian path that will link the village of Glengarriff to the nature reserve. Original plans for the path stalled in the planning process, but there are plans for a new path to the park, as well as alternative routes, Cllr Murphy said.

Cork County Council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan said the new Peace Park and Blue Pools initiatives align with Cork County Council’s commitment to developing vibrant communities.