Kinsale Community School launches reusable cup campaign

KINSALE Community School, in partnership with Transition Town Kinsale, has launched its ground-breaking reusable cup campaign aimed at reducing single-use plastics in the school, town, and community.

Dubbed the What’s up with the Cup? initiative, this project is spearheaded by the Transition Year students who recognised the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of single-use plastics while promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness within their community.

The campaign was inspired by the statistic that over 200m single-use coffee cups are disposed of in Ireland annually. With the recent purchase of a coffee truck by the school, named the Grind School, students identified an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by transitioning from disposable cups to reusable ones.

‘The switch to reusable cups is not only a small step for our school but a giant leap for our environment,’ said Holly Murphy, TY student. ‘By eliminating single-use plastics from our school and community, we’re paving the way for a more sustainable future.

The project has already gained traction, with Seeds Bakery in Kinsale successfully integrating the 2Go Cup into their business operations. The campaign aims to inspire other local businesses to follow suit, further reducing the use of single-use plastics in the area.

‘Our Transition Year students have demonstrated exceptional leadership and initiative in championing this important cause,’ said Kathleen O’Brien, the school’s deputy principal.

‘Their dedication to reducing single-use plastics is inspiring, and we’re excited to see the positive impact of their efforts ripple throughout our school and community.’